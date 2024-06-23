11
30
24
9
22
35
46
23
8
20
3
39
43
40
38
29
14
48
15
32
5
13
31
25
1
44
2
33
4
34
16
26
10
49
18
37
How to watch Switzerland vs Germany for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

How to watch Switzerland vs Germany for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

2024-06-23Last Updated: 2024-06-23
340 1 minute read


Switzerland and Germany battle it out for top spot in Group as they meet in Frankfurt tonight.

Hosts Germany have looked hugely impressive at Euro 2024 so far, hammering Scotland on the opening night of the tournament and then easing past Hungary to book their place in the last-16.

They are not yet through as group winners, though, with Switzerland sitting on four points and able to leapfrog Julian Nagelsmann side should they spoil the party.


Source link

2024-06-23Last Updated: 2024-06-23
340 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Triathlon Ireland says it did not sanction Ironman swim event in which two men died

Triathlon Ireland says it did not sanction Ironman swim event in which two men died

2023-08-22
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal target on verge of PSG switch; Caicedo to Chelsea development

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal target on verge of PSG switch; Caicedo to Chelsea development

2023-07-16
Newcastle vs Fulham lineups: Anthony Gordon injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted XIs today

Newcastle vs Fulham lineups: Anthony Gordon injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted XIs today

2023-12-16
Sweet declares Luton's summer transfer business could be affected by 'misaligned' appeals process

Sweet declares Luton's summer transfer business could be affected by 'misaligned' appeals process

2024-04-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo