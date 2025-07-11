20
How to watch Taylor vs Serrano 3: TV channel and live stream for boxing today

2025-07-11Last Updated: 2025-07-11
352 1 minute read


Taylor, the Irishwoman, was victorious on both previous occasions.

She won the first bout – a true classic – in New York City back in April 2022, via split decision after a ten-round cracker.

She then retained the bragging rights when the duo met again in Arlington, Texas, defeating the Puerto Rican on points once more.

That wasn’t before Taylor had had a point taken away in the eighth round for a headbutt, and fans will be hoping that there is even more drama this time around as they converge back on New York for a mouth-watering encounter that sees Taylor put her world super-lightweight belts on the line.

How to watch Taylor vs Serrano 3

Live stream: This fight is being aired exclusively on Netflix, similar to that of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last year. Netflix subscribers will be able to live stream the bout for free, with no extra charge or pay-per-view fee.

Live blog: Alternatively. you can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog!


