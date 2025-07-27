How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for Formula One today
He comes into race day with just a nine-point lead to his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who starts from pole position.
Piastri pipped the Briton in Saturday’s sprint race, though, finishing second to Max Verstappen, whose win marked a healthy start to life for new Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies. He replaced Christian Horner in that role as he was sacked after the British Grand Prix, ending his over 20-year association with the team.
The F1 circus is back at the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the weekend, a usual fan favourite.
But Lewis Hamilton has endured a difficult weekend in Southeast Belgium.
Still struggling to find his feet at Ferrari, the seven-time world champion was eliminated in the first session of both sprint and regular qualifying.
He described that result as unacceptable.
“From my side, another mistake,” he said. “I really have got to look internally.
“I have got to apologise to my team because it’s just unacceptable to be out in both Q1s. It’s a very, very poor performance from myself.”
He will start Sunday’s race from 16th, while his teammate Charles Leclerc starts third.
How to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix
TV channel: The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Coverage will begin from 1.00pm BST ahead of lights out at 2.00pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can follow the race live online via Now TV and the Sky Go app and website.
