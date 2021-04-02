How to watch the Marvel movies

Planning a Marvel movie marathon is quite the feat, if only because the already-huge franchise is set to hulk up even further in its post-Infinity Saga Phase Four with the release of at least ten new movies through 2023. (That’s on top of its foray onto the small screen with new TV shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which are officially confirmed as canon.) So much Marvel, so little time.

If you still believe in heroes but feel slightly overwhelmed at the prospect of an MCU binge, allow us to help you make a game plan. Here’s brief rundown of where and how you can watch every chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU):

Where to watch the Marvel movies

The Marvel franchise has been owned by the Walt Disney Company since 2009, when Marvel Entertainment was purchased by the Mouse for a cool $4 billion. As such, most of the movies in the franchise are available on Disney+, and it’s the sole place you’ll find those canon TV shows. (Note that while Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Epix, Apple TV, and the Google Play Store also have some Marvel flicks in their libraries, Disney+ has the largest permanent, ready-to-stream collection.)

The only MCU films that haven’t yet found a home on Disney’s streaming platform are 2008’s , from 2017, and 2019’s — their distribution rights are owned by other studios (Universal, Sony, and Sony, respectively). The last time we checked, all three could be rented or purchased via Prime Video, and Far From Home was also available for streaming on Starz.

Confession: I haven’t seen a single Marvel movie. What order should I watch them in?

An extremely good question. A Marvel purist will probably tell you to marathon the franchise in chronological order (based on when each installment takes place in the MCU timeline), but newcomers are better off watching the movies in order of release date. Need more guidance? Let us break it down for you..

