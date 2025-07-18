16
5
4
25
13
34
38
15
31
24
46
49
1
8
14
29
44
40
23
48
26
35
20
3
18
37
2
32
33
10
11
43
22
39
30
9
How to watch The Open 2025: TV channel, live stream and times for second round

How to watch The Open 2025: TV channel, live stream and times for second round

2025-07-18Last Updated: 2025-07-18
337 1 minute read

The Open is back on our screens for another year as the golf calendar reaches its pinnacle.

The final major tournament of the season is underway, as the sport’s top players converge on Northern Ireland to battle it out for golf’s oldest prize.

The coveted Claret Jug is up for grabs at Royal Portrush, with play continuing this morning and running through Sunday, July 20.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy was narrowly edged out by Chris Gotterup at the Scottish Open last week, and the Northern Irishman is searching for a second Open title on home soil this time around.

He previously won the tournament at the Royal Liverpool back in 2014.

The reigning champion is Xander Schauffele, who won by two shots to defeat Justin Rose and Billy Horschel at the Royal Troon.

Home turf: Rory McIlroy

AFP via Getty Images

Play resumes on Friday morning from 6:35am with McIlroy teeing off at 10:09am along with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood.

Defending champion Schauffele goes off at 2:59pm alongside JJ Spaun, the US Open champion, and Jon Rahm, who is among the favourites for this year’s competition.

You can view all the tee times and groupings for the second round here.

How to watch The Open 2025

TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of The Open is provided by Sky Sports. The broadcasts begin at 6:30am BST on Friday morning on both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action live online via the Sky Go app. It’s also available to stream via NOW.


Source link

2025-07-18Last Updated: 2025-07-18
337 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Clark ready for the 'hardest game in the world' as Town look to shock Manchester City

Clark ready for the 'hardest game in the world' as Town look to shock Manchester City

2024-04-13
When is FA Cup second round draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers today

When is FA Cup second round draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers today

2024-11-03
Hatters chief is confident he can get injury-hit Baptiste playing regularly

Hatters chief is confident he can get injury-hit Baptiste playing regularly

2025-02-11
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup final 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup final 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

2023-10-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo