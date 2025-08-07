How to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today
Tottenham legend Harry Kane will line up opposite his former club today as Bayern Munich host the north Londoners at the Allianz Arena in a pre-season friendly.
The striker scored 280 goals in 435 Spurs appearances before moving to Bavaria in 2023, and will now face the Lilywhites for the first time since leaving.
It has been a mixed pre-season campaign for Thomas Frank’s men, who have just two wins from five outings so far. They are, however, yet to taste defeat, a record they will look to preserve in Munich as they play their final friendly before facing Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.
Heung Min-Son will miss the match after announcing last week that he would leave the club this summer. Standard Sport understands that he is set to join MLS outfit LAFC for a fee of around £15million.
There could, however, be a debut for new loan signing João Palhinha, who joined from Bayern on Sunday.
How to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich
TV channel: The game won’t be shown live on any free-to-view television channels in the UK.
Live stream: However, a live stream will be available from 4.30pm BST ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off via SPURSPLAY. That service, which carries pre-season coverage, match replays, highlights and other video documentaries, costs £45 per year or a discounted £35 for members and season ticket holders.
Live blog: You can also follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
