How to watch Tottenham vs Copenhagen: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
One win and two draws from three favourable games is a disappointing return in the Champions League for Spurs on paper, though their performances have warranted far than the five points accrued.
After this visit of Copenhagen, it is a trip to Paris Saint-Germain for Spurs. Anything less than a win tonight could all but end their hopes of finishin in the league phase top eight.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Copenhagen
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Matt Verri at the ground.
