How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Europa League final today
The two sides come into the tie in similar situations, with under-pressure managers searching for redemption after dismal league campaigns. Spurs will come into the tie sitting 17th domestically, one point shy of United in 16th, but both could still qualify for the Champions League with a win.
Should Spurs come out on top, the title would mark their first piece of silverware since lifting the Carling Cup in 2008, providing Ange Postecoglou the chance to write himself into Tottenham folklore despite his dour domestic form.
Both sides are also missing a variety of key players due to injury. While club captain Son Heung-Min is set to start after recovering from a foot injury, Postecoglou has confirmed that Lucas Bergvall is set to miss out with an ankle injury despite travelling to Bilbao with the squad. James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are also set to miss out.
For United, key centre-back Matthijs de Ligt will not be able to participate after he missed training ahead of the match, though Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro were all present.
How to watch Tottenham vs Man United for free
TV channel: In the UK, Tottenham vs Man United is being shown live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 6pm BST ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the game live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
There will also be a free live stream available through the Discovery+ app, though those without a subscription will need to register their details to access the broadcast.
Prime Video customers, who have access to a basic Discovery+ account will also be able to watch the final through the Prime Video app.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
