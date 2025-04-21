How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
The mood at Spurs has been transformed in recent days after a potentially pivotal 1-0 win away against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany that sealed their progress into the semi-finals of Europe’s secondary club competition, where they will face reigning Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.
Expect changes from Spurs against a Forest team who are enjoying a tremendous season under former Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and are in the thick of the race for Champions League qualification, though have suffered back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Everton and may be distracted by a looming FA Cup semi-final date with Manchester City at Wembley.
How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest
TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage of Monday Night Football begins at 6:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off in north London.
Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the game live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
