How to watch Tottenham vs Villarreal: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today
Last season’s Europa League winners welcome La Liga opposition to north London, fresh off the back of a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over ten-man West Ham, courtesy of goals from Pape Matar Sarr, Micky van de Ven, and Lucas Bergvall.
It left Spurs third in the Premier League, behind only Liverpool and Arsenal – a far departure from last season’s dismal domestic form.
Villarreal, meanwhile, journey up from Spain with just two wins in their first four La Liga outings of the year.
Clean sheet victories over Real Oviedo and Girona opened the campaign, before a pair of away defeats to Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid brought them crashing unceremoniously back down to Earth.
Tajon Buchanan will be one to watch for the visitors. The Canadian has already notched three La Liga goals this campaign, fewer only than Kylian Mbappe, who has scored four.
How to watch Tottenham vs Villarreal
TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be broadcast on terrestrial television.
It will be free for all Amazon Prime subscribers to watch. A subscription starts at £8.99 per month, though a 30-day free trial is also available.
Coverage will start at 6.30pm BST ahead of an pm kick-off.
Live blog: You can also follow every minute on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Matt Verri at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
