How to watch Tottenham vs Wycombe: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today
Life under new head coach Thomas Frank got off to the perfect start seven days ago as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners over Reading thanks to quick-fire second half goals from Will Lankshear and Luka Vuskovic.
A further test against League One opposition awaits today as the north London outfit welcome host Wycombe in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Hotspur Way training ground.
It is the first of two fixtures for Spurs today as they will also face Luton at Kenilworth Road as Frank has explained the reason behind pulling double duty is to give players as many minutes as possible heading into the new season.
“We wanted an extra game in our schedule to give as many players as many match minutes as possible, in order to put them in the best position, physically,” he said.
“We will play two even, strong teams and they will play between 60 and 75 minutes, maybe more. By the end of Saturday, 22 players will have played a lot of match minutes and they will be in a very good place before we go on tour.”
This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the FA Cup fourth round clash in January 2021 when Spurs ran out 4-1 winners with Tanguy Ndombele netting a late brace.
Below is everything you need to know about where to watch the first of Tottenham’s double-header today…
How to watch Tottenham vs Wycombe
TV channel: The game will NOT be broadcast live on TV in the UK.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to stream the game live on SPURSPLAY. A 12-month subscription costs £45.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
Source link