How to watch Tour de France 2023: TV channel and FREE live stream for Grand Depart today

Cycling’s biggest race begins with a 182km stage across the Basque Country, starting and ending in Bilbao – where the official teams presentation was held during the week in front of the city’s Guggenheim Museum.

The Grand Depart is one of the great spectacles in sport and the Tour will spend its first three days in northern Spain before darting into the Pyrenees mountains.

Over the next three weeks and 21 stages, fans are eagerly anticipating a fight between hot favourites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, who are respectively the defending champion and a two-time winner of the Tour.

Mark Cavendish returns to the Tour to lead the Brits competing as he chases down a single stage win for the all-time record, while Tom Pidcock, Adam and Simon Yates, and Fred Wright are all looking to make their mark.

How to watch the Tour de France 2023

TV channel: In the UK, the Grand Depart will be shown live on Eurosport 1 and ITV4 with coverage starting at 11am BST.

Live stream: A free live stream will be available on ITVX while Eurosport can be accessed online via Discovery+ or via the Sky Go app if you subscribe through Sky TV.