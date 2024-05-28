How to watch U17 Euros for FREE: TV channel and live stream as England face Italy
Italy await on Thursday night in a 6.30pm BST kick-off that promises to be a tricky affair for the Young Lions, who qualified second out of a tough group.
Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore has hit four goals with two more from Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri as they pulled off big wins over France and Spain, either side of a 4-1 defeat to Portugal.
It was a less positive campaign for Wales, meanwhile, who finished bottom of Group B.
The winner of Austria’s game with Serbia await either England or Italy in the semi-finals, with an increasingly open U17 Euros also featuring Czech Republic, Denmark, Portugal and Poland in the last eight.
How to watch England at the U17 Euros
TV channel and live stream: The entire tournament will be broadcast for free on UEFA TV.
England U17 games will be shown on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
