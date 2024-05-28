32
31
25
5
8
1
35
4
44
16
3
9
22
11
10
38
13
30
43
33
26
15
20
29
37
40
34
24
48
2
14
46
39
23
49
18
How to watch U17 Euros for FREE: TV channel and live stream as England face Italy

How to watch U17 Euros for FREE: TV channel and live stream as England face Italy

2024-05-28Last Updated: 2024-05-28
338 1 minute read


Italy await on Thursday night in a 6.30pm BST kick-off that promises to be a tricky affair for the Young Lions, who qualified second out of a tough group.

Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore has hit four goals with two more from Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri as they pulled off big wins over France and Spain, either side of a 4-1 defeat to Portugal.


Source link

2024-05-28Last Updated: 2024-05-28
338 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Australian Open 2024: Sensational Cameron Norrie beats Casper Ruud to reach last-16

Australian Open 2024: Sensational Cameron Norrie beats Casper Ruud to reach last-16

2024-01-20
Tottenham vs Leicester: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham vs Leicester: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

2023-07-20
When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time today, TV channel, ball numbers including Chelsea and Tottenham

When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time today, TV channel, ball numbers including Chelsea and Tottenham

2023-08-09
‘We are resilient’: The rebirth of Bury FC

‘We are resilient’: The rebirth of Bury FC

2024-05-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo