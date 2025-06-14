How to watch URC Grand Final: TV channel and live stream for Leinster vs Bulls today
Leinster are in search of a record-extending ninth title on home soil this weekend, having finished top of the table and then defeated Scarlets 33-21 in a quarter-final tie at the Aviva Stadium.
Leo Cullen’s side then brushed aside defending champions Glasgow Warriors at the same venue as they ran in six tries during a dominant 37-19 semi-final victory last weekend.
Now the Bulls stand between Leinster and a first championship in the current URC format, with Jake White’s team having finished eight points behind their opponents in second place before dispatching both Edinburgh and South African rivals the Sharks.
Leinster go into the match as clear favourites as they look to banish the disappointment of their shock home defeat by Premiership finalists Northampton Saints in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup last month, but they did see their 12-match undefeated streak ended by the Bulls in Pretoria back in March after a dramatic late penalty from David Kriel.
How to watch URC Grand Final
TV channel: Today’s showpiece fixture is being broadcast live on Premier Sports, with coverage beginning on Premier Sports 1 at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off at Croke Park.
Premier Sports 2 will show coverage from SuperSport in South Africa from 4pm. A subscription to Premier Sports costs from £10.99 a month in the UK.
Live stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also catch the final live online via the Premier Sports app and website.
Source link