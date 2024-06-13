How to watch US Open 2024 in the UK: TV channel, live stream and times for first round
Pinehurst takes centre stage as the US Open gets up and running this afternoon.
After Scottie Scheffler was crowned Masters champion for a second time and Xander Schauffele broke his major duck at the PGA Championship, the third golf major of the season is here and it promises to be an enthralling four days.
Scheffler has five wins in his last eight starts and it would be no surprise if that tally was added to come Sunday night, but Schauffele, who boasts a stellar US Open record, will believe he can go back-to-back in the majors and Rory McIlroy as ever is in the hunt to end his decade-long wait to return to golf’s top table.
Martin Kaymer was the winner by eight shots when Pinehurst last hosted the US Open, back in 2014, and the German is in the field again this week, along with a number of other LIV players including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.
Phil Mickelson is still searching for the final leg of his career grand slam, having finished second in this tournament six times, while Tiger Woods will look to defy his injury issues and lack of competitive action with a strong showing in North Carolina.
How to watch US Open 2024 in the UK
TV channel: In the UK, the first round on Thursday is being broadcast live on Sky Sports. The action gets underway on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf at 12:30pm BST, running through to the conclusion of play at 1am in the early hours of Friday morning.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch all the action unfold live online via the Sky Go app.
Source link