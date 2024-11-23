5
How to watch Wales vs South Africa: TV channel and live stream for rugby today

2024-11-23
Wales attempt to avoid more unwanted history as they face South Africa in Cardiff this evening.

Warren Gatland’s side are on a run of 11 straight Test match defeats, and should they be beaten by the Springboks it will be the first time since 1937 that they have gone an entire calendar year without a win.

Having already lost to Fiji and Australia this autumn, conceding 52 points against the Wallabies last weekend, the visit of world champions South Africa is not a particularly welcome one.


