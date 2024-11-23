How to watch Wales vs South Africa: TV channel and live stream for rugby today
Wales attempt to avoid more unwanted history as they face South Africa in Cardiff this evening.
Warren Gatland’s side are on a run of 11 straight Test match defeats, and should they be beaten by the Springboks it will be the first time since 1937 that they have gone an entire calendar year without a win.
Having already lost to Fiji and Australia this autumn, conceding 52 points against the Wallabies last weekend, the visit of world champions South Africa is not a particularly welcome one.
The Springboks have been in typically ruthless mood over the Autumn Nations series, seeing off Scotland and then England, and will be confident of ending 2024 on a high with a successful trip to Cardiff.
How to watch Wales vs South Africa
TV channel: This evening’s game is being broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5:15pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 5:40pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ website and app.
Source link