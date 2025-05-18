4
3
14
15
8
37
40
35
25
30
1
31
22
46
5
18
23
26
13
38
9
44
43
11
33
24
16
10
2
20
49
39
34
48
32
29
How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-05-18Last Updated: 2025-05-18
341 1 minute read


After Aston Villa and Chelsea beat Tottenham and Manchester United respectively on Friday night, the pressure now transfers to Forest in the race for a top-five Premier League finish.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side begin the day in seventh place and – barring victory by a 13-goal margin – will remain there regardless of the result at the London Stadium.

Though, Forest’s incentive is maximum points from their final two games of the campaign will almost certainly confirm their place in next season’s Champions League.

However, any hope of a top five finish will be over if they suffer defeat in east London, whilst a draw means destiny will not be in their hands at home to Chelsea on the final day.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are looking to build on their win over Man United at Old Trafford last weekend. If they can record back-to-back wins then they’ll be guaranteed to finish above rivals Tottenham in the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match…

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 2.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.


Source link

2025-05-18Last Updated: 2025-05-18
341 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-02-22
Rafael Nadal expected to be out for five more months following hip surgery

Rafael Nadal expected to be out for five more months following hip surgery

2023-06-03
The 5 best FPL tips for Gameweek 14

The 5 best FPL tips for Gameweek 14

2023-11-28
Rachel Yankey column: England are fearless and won’t be intimidated by Australia home backing

Rachel Yankey column: England are fearless and won’t be intimidated by Australia home backing

2023-08-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo