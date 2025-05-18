How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today
After Aston Villa and Chelsea beat Tottenham and Manchester United respectively on Friday night, the pressure now transfers to Forest in the race for a top-five Premier League finish.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side begin the day in seventh place and – barring victory by a 13-goal margin – will remain there regardless of the result at the London Stadium.
Though, Forest’s incentive is maximum points from their final two games of the campaign will almost certainly confirm their place in next season’s Champions League.
However, any hope of a top five finish will be over if they suffer defeat in east London, whilst a draw means destiny will not be in their hands at home to Chelsea on the final day.
The Hammers, meanwhile, are looking to build on their win over Man United at Old Trafford last weekend. If they can record back-to-back wins then they’ll be guaranteed to finish above rivals Tottenham in the table.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match…
How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 2.15pm.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
