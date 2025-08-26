32
How to watch Wolves vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

2025-08-26
353 1 minute read


A 3-0 loss to Sunderland on the opening day of the Premier League season was followed soon after by a 5-1 home hammering at the hands of Chelsea, leaving manager Graham Potter facing plenty of questions.

Another defeat, and an early cup exit, would pile further pressure on Potter, who to date has just five wins from his 21 games in charge.

Wolves are in no great shape themselves, having lost 4-0 at home to Manchester City before going down 1-0 at Bournemouth last time out.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+, along with every Carabao Cup fixture this season.

Kick-off at Molineux is scheduled for 7.30pm BST tonight, Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

To access Sky Sport+, Sky TV subscribers can either press the red button on the remote while watching a Sky Sports channel. Or navigate to the ‘Apps’ section on their TV and select ‘Sky Sports’ for a list of all available events.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch the match on Sky Go website or app, and you can also watch it on NOW with a sports membership.


