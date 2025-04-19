How to watch World Snooker Championship 2025 for free: TV channel and live stream for Crucible tournament
Across three weeks, the likes of world no1 Judd Trump, reigning champion Kyren Wilson – and the current world no2 – plus all-time great Ronnie O’Sullivan will be putting on a show.
Trump is looking for his second world title as he begins against Zhou Yuelong, shortly after O’Sullivan takes on rival Ali Carter on Tuesday, April 22.
Wilson is first up in Sheffield, opening the tournament against Scottish Open winner Lei Peifan.
The first round consists of best-of-19 matches, the second round and quarter-final are best-of-25, the semi-finals are best-of-33 contests and then the final is best-of-35 and played over two days.
Here’s how you can watch every ball.
How to watch World Snooker Championship 2025
TV channel: In the UK, the World Snooker Championship is being broadcast live and free-to-air across the BBC.
Different daily sessions will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. For the first time, subscription channel TNT Sports will also be showing every match.
Live stream: Free daily live coverage is available though the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while subscribers can also follow along using the Discovery+ app and website.
