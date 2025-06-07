How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Live stream and match card for tonight
Plenty is at stake as WWE Money in the Bank takes place tonight.
As has been the case ever since the concept was introduced back in 2005, the main focus this year is without a doubt the two Money in the Bank ladder matches. This is where the ring is filled with multiple ladders for six superstars to use to ultimately climb and retrieve the briefcase hanging high above.
The winner is declared once one superstar unhooks the aforementioned briefcase.
Inside the briefcase is a contract that gives the winner the power to challenge for any championship at any time they choose, within a 12 month period – which means every single champion on the roster is vulnerable.
The likes of Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight will do battle in the men’s match whilst Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Rhea Ripley have qualified for what what promises to be an epic women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
Heated rivalry: Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch meet again
Elsewhere on the card, Lyra Valkyria will defend the Women’s Intercontinental championship against Becky Lynch in a heated rematch and Cody Rhodes partners up with Jey Uso in an intriguing tag team showdown against John Cena and Logan Paul.
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025
Live stream: In the UK, WWE Money in the Bank 2025 can be watched and streamed live on Netflix.
Coverage starts at 11.30pm BST on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
A membership costs £4.99 a month and the subscription can be cancelled at any time.
