How to watch WWE WrestleMania 41: Live stream and confirmed match card for tonight

2025-04-19Last Updated: 2025-04-19
353 1 minute read

WrestleMania 41 officially gets underway tonight as several top WWE superstars are ready to grace ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment’.

Since 2020, WWE’s annual flagship event has grown into a two night spectacle and that tradition will continue for a fifth successive year.

And just like at WrestleMania 40 over 12 months ago, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be involved in the main event of night one as they do battle against CM Punk – his first match at this Premium Live Event (PLE) since 2013 – in a high stakes Triple Threat match.

Jey Uso seeks to dethrone the dominant World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the biggest win of his career, and Charlotte Flair challenges rising star Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Charlotte Flair wants to make up for lost time after missing WrestleMania last year

Meanwhile, WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio is out for payback against newcomer El Grande Americano who has disrespected the LWO (Latino World Order) by dishonouring Lucha traditions.

Elsewhere, the New Day battle The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships and La Knight puts his United States Championship on the line against the monstrous Jacob Fatu.

In arguably the most personal match on the card – across both nights – Jade Cargill and Naomi will meet in a singles bout. From teaming together at this event just last year, it’s safe to say these two are no longer on friendly terms as a bitter rivalry will be settled at WrestleMania.


