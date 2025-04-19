How to watch WWE WrestleMania 41: Live stream and confirmed match card for tonight
WrestleMania 41 officially gets underway tonight as several top WWE superstars are ready to grace ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment’.
Since 2020, WWE’s annual flagship event has grown into a two night spectacle and that tradition will continue for a fifth successive year.
And just like at WrestleMania 40 over 12 months ago, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be involved in the main event of night one as they do battle against CM Punk – his first match at this Premium Live Event (PLE) since 2013 – in a high stakes Triple Threat match.
Jey Uso seeks to dethrone the dominant World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the biggest win of his career, and Charlotte Flair challenges rising star Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.
Charlotte Flair wants to make up for lost time after missing WrestleMania last year
WWE
Meanwhile, WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio is out for payback against newcomer El Grande Americano who has disrespected the LWO (Latino World Order) by dishonouring Lucha traditions.
Elsewhere, the New Day battle The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships and La Knight puts his United States Championship on the line against the monstrous Jacob Fatu.
In arguably the most personal match on the card – across both nights – Jade Cargill and Naomi will meet in a singles bout. From teaming together at this event just last year, it’s safe to say these two are no longer on friendly terms as a bitter rivalry will be settled at WrestleMania.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch night one of WrestleMania 41…
How to watch WWE WrestleMania 41
Live stream: In the UK, night one of WWE WrestleMania 41 can be watched and streamed live on Netflix.
The show is scheduled to start at 12am BST for UK viewers which is the early hours of Sunday morning
A membership costs £4.99 a month and the subscription can be cancelled at any time.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated WrestleMania blog!
Free pre-show: A WrestleMania Countdown show will start at 9pm BST on WWE’s YouTube channel.
Source link