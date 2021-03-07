How Tupac Helped Master P At The Start Of His Career | No Limit Chronicles Ep 2

How Tupac Helped Master P At The Start Of His Career | No Limit Chronicles Ep 2

In the early years of #NoLimitRecords, #MasterP got a big break from #TupacShakur! Watch this clip from episode 2 of “No Limit Chronicles” to learn about how Tupac and other Black leaders in the music industry helped Master P launch his career.

SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG

Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content!

Connect with BET

Web: http://www.BET.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET

Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET