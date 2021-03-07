How Tupac Helped Master P At The Start Of His Career | No Limit Chronicles Ep 2



In the early years of #NoLimitRecords, #MasterP got a big break from #TupacShakur! Watch this clip from episode 2 of “No Limit Chronicles” to learn about how Tupac and other Black leaders in the music industry helped Master P launch his career.

SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG

Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content!

Connect with BET
Web: http://www.BET.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET
Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET

Related Articles

[슈주][은혁] Ticky Tocky 퍼포먼스

The Only Guide for StarBoy TV – Apps on Google Play

ZimDancehall

VIDEO: ENZO ISHALL – CHIDAVADO

Best Zim Hip Hop Rapper 2021 better than Takura and Ti-Gonzi [Sulphah-Yese Yese]

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  W3Design Inc
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo