Huge Domestic Unification Finalised For April 24

Frank Warren Won the Purse Bids for Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash in February and will stage the fight on April 24 on BT Sport. Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash is a massive, exciting 50/50 British and Commonwealth title collision and has been hugely anticipated since Bentley claimed the title late last year.

Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash is also a huge step in a positive direction in terms of making fights cross-promotionally (even if it took purse bids to make it happen). Matchroom had lined up Matteo Signani for Cash on April 10 for the European Middleweight Title but now instead takes a riskier fight against British Champion Denzel Bentley.

Purse Bids for Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash was called in January and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions outbid Matchroom Boxing to win promotional rights to Bentley-Cash. Cash was expected to pull out as his promoter didn’t win the bid but is confident he can beat Bentley and will relish the challenge on April 24.

Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash: British and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles

Denzel Bentley was one of the fighters that were pushed as a result of the pandemic and had a great 2020. He beat 15-2 Mick Hall in 6 rounds to make an impressive statement and call for the big fights. His wish was granted 6 weeks later when he drew with British Title Challenger Mark Heffron (25-1) in a British Title Eliminator.

After a terrific, close-fought first encounter, Bentley rematched Heffron in a BT Sport headliner for Liam William’s recently vacated British Title 8 weeks later. This time there was a very different result as Bentley countered a slow jab from Heffron opening a huge cut on his eye resulting in his corner pulling him out after the 4th round.

Bentley had a mandatory in Felix Cash as a result of his vacant British title win. The Middleweight Division is stacked domestically and this is far from a British title fight. The winner here will be looking at world titles in the next 12 months.

Cash claimed the Commonwealth title against 11-4 Rasheed Abolaji in 2019 but was not considered a top domestic contender till he came through a fight of the year contender against Jack Cullen in November. Cash returned at Fight Camp headlining for the first time where he stopped tough Jason Wellborn with relative ease in 5 rounds.

Cash now takes a huge career-defining fight against another undefeated British fighter in a real 50/50 fight. Cash did not have to go this route as he had the opportunity to fight for the European but did choose this fight which is very respectable. The winner of this fight may go on to box for the European later in the Summer against Matteo Signani.

Cash and Bentley have history between them. Dating back to a heated sparring session between them where Cash apparently ‘put it on’ Bentley where Bentley had to ‘hold on for dear life and put him in a headlock. Bentley claims Cash headbutted him.

Denzel Bentley vs Felix Cash; April 24 on BT Sport