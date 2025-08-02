40
39
44
13
18
29
30
48
46
8
37
34
4
20
2
9
16
22
25
32
49
38
24
14
3
35
33
15
23
31
10
5
26
1
11
43
Hungarian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc takes surprise pole ahead of McLaren pair

Hungarian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc takes surprise pole ahead of McLaren pair

2025-08-02Last Updated: 2025-08-02
334 2 minutes read


Championship leader Oscar Piastri and title rival Lando Norris had been expected to fight for pole but the McLaren men were left to settle for second and third respectively.

Leclerc saw off Piastri by just 0.026 seconds with Norris only 0.015 sec behind the Australian. George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes.

McLaren had dominated all weekend at the Hungaroring with Norris fastest in both sessions on Friday, and Piastri – who leads his team-mate by 16 points in the world championship – quickest in the concluding running prior to qualifying.

But Leclerc pulled a mighty lap out of the bag to secure both his and Ferrari’s first pole of the season.

“It is probably one of the best poles I have had because it is so unexpected,” said Leclerc.

In the other scarlet car, Hamilton has a record eight wins and nine pole positions in Hungary. However, a week after he qualified only 16th at Spa-Francorchamps, he suffered another setback when he was knocked out of Q2.

Hamilton has now been outqualified by Leclerc at 10 of the 14 rounds so far.

“Every time, every time,” said the British driver after he was informed of his early exit.

Hamilton emerged from his cockpit and walked towards the Ferrari motorhome holding his gloves in front of his visor to obstruct the full glare of the waiting TV cameras.

His lowly grid slot looks set to extend his run without a podium finish to 14 races. Until this season he had never gone more than 10 races into a campaign without finishing in the top three.


Source link

2025-08-02Last Updated: 2025-08-02
334 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Adam Azim looking for high-profile fights after stopping Ohara Davies

Adam Azim looking for high-profile fights after stopping Ohara Davies

2024-10-20
Ben White signs new Arsenal contract extension with Takehiro Tomiyasu set to follow

Ben White signs new Arsenal contract extension with Takehiro Tomiyasu set to follow

2024-03-14
Luton unveil new away shirt for the Championship campaign with third kit to follow

Luton unveil new away shirt for the Championship campaign with third kit to follow

2024-08-07
Emma Raducanu ‘stalker’ followed her from Singapore to Middle East, coach claims

Emma Raducanu ‘stalker’ followed her from Singapore to Middle East, coach claims

2025-02-21
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo