Hungary vs Switzerland: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds
The Swiss, meanwhile, endured a difficult qualification process to finish second behind Romania. That led to pressure on manager Murat Yakin, but he keeps his job for the tournament.
Having reached the knockout stages in the last five international tournaments, anything less would be a deep disappointment.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Hungary vs Switzerland is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
The Cologne Stadium will host.
Where to watch Hungary vs Switzerland
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage starts 1.15pm.
Live stream: The ITVX app and website will provide a free live stream online.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Hungary vs Switzerland team news
Hungary XI: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, Szalai, Fiola, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga
Subs: Dibusz, Szappanos, Balogh, Nego, Ádám, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Zs. Nagy, Botka, Csoboth, Dardai, Horvath, Kata
Switzerland XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Aebischer, Vargas, Duah
Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Stergiou, Elvedi, Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Zesiger, Sierro, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni, Rieder
Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai is Hungary’s star player
Hungary vs Switzerland prediction
Hungary certainly look worth their tag of dark horses but the Swiss are so experienced and are capable of keeping today’s opponents at arm’s length.
