24
22
11
31
30
39
9
5
37
1
29
18
28
14
33
15
3
46
25
34
23
47
49
43
2
21
45
16
38
20
40
50
48
7
10
26
8
44
4
32
13
35

Hurkacz vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

137 1 minute read


H

urkacz vs Djokovic LIVE!

Novak Djokovic will be confident of extending his remarkable Centre Court run when he faces Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon this evening. The defending champion has not lost on the SW19’s biggest stage since defeat in the 2013 final to Andy Murray, boasting a perfect record since then.

That run includes three straight-set wins this week to see him through to the fourth round in routine fashion, with Stan Wawrinka comfortably seen off on Friday night. It would be a huge shock if Djokovic was not appearing in the final in seven days’ time, where victory would see him move alongside Roger Federer on eight Wimbledon titles.


Source link

137 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

WTC Spot At Stake As India Face England In Third Test

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football aged 41 after emotional AC Milan exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football aged 41 after emotional AC Milan exit

Last-gasp Sheffield Wednesday break Barnsley hearts to complete most dramatic Championship return

Last-gasp Sheffield Wednesday break Barnsley hearts to complete most dramatic Championship return

‘My head went through the roof!’

‘My head went through the roof!’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo