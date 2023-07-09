Hurkacz vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

H urkacz vs Djokovic LIVE!

Novak Djokovic will be confident of extending his remarkable Centre Court run when he faces Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon this evening. The defending champion has not lost on the SW19’s biggest stage since defeat in the 2013 final to Andy Murray, boasting a perfect record since then.

That run includes three straight-set wins this week to see him through to the fourth round in routine fashion, with Stan Wawrinka comfortably seen off on Friday night. It would be a huge shock if Djokovic was not appearing in the final in seven days’ time, where victory would see him move alongside Roger Federer on eight Wimbledon titles.

Hurkacz reached the semi-finals here two years ago and has been faultless this week too, and he did take a set off Djokovic when they met in the Wimbledon third round back in 2019. Follow Hurkacz vs Djokovic with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!