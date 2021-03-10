Hustle | Himan Drops A Stunner! | Episode 14 | Full Episode

After Shah Rule and Raja Kumari dazzle the crowd with their duet, the performances kick-off! And despite forgetting his lines, Himan receives high commendation from the judges for being in sync with the rap flow. Impressed with Himan’s lyrics, Shekhar Ravjiani invites him to write for his production. Adding to Himan’s happiness, Nucleya also wishes to collaborate with him! Watch his amazing performance and more, now on Voot!

