I am going through a lot: Minister

MOSES MATENGA

Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has lamented that she is going “through a lot” in her life, confirming how troubled she is following a series of tragic events worsened by the recent sacking of her husband from Cabinet and arrest of son Neville.

Mutsvangwa, who was out of the country when her son was arrested, confirmed her misery while addressing mourners at the funeral wake of the late Nyaradzo Funeral Services Chaplain General Reverend Ellison Kamupira this week.

“I was out of the country when he (Kamupira) died. I really have a lot happening in my life right now but I saw it fit to come and give him a befitting sendoff,” she said.

This also comes as impeccable sources this week told Business Times that Mutsvangwa broke down when she visited Neville in remand prison and openly castigated unnamed individuals in government who she accused of targeting her family.

She was heard saying the target on her family was not the reason “we went to war” in apparent reference to her participation in the liberation struggle together with her husband who was recently fired by Mnangagwa from her Cabinet post where he was War Veterans Minister.

In her address, the Minister also touched on the tragic death of her granddaughter in an accident last year describing it as one of the saddest episodes in her life.

In a leaked audio last week, Mutsvangwa also accused unnamed political elements for her son’s arrest while questioning why they had to nab him at the time she had just left the country.

Observers say the sacking of Mutsvangwa, a once powerful figure in Zimbabwe’s political dynamics from the powerful position of Wart Veterans Minister was indication of falling out of favour.

Mutsvangwa was Minister, War Veterans Association chairperson and Zanu PF spokesperson at the same time his wife was the Women Affairs Minister, making them one of the most powerful couples in local politics.

Their son, Neville, had his bail application dismissed by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who advised him to return to court on May 30 for routine remand.

He was arrested together with Elias Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana and are facing charges of dealing in foreign currency, trading in cash, money laundering and illegal possession of a Starlink router and antenna.

Neville was found in possession of 26 international debit cards which they tied to the crimes of money laundering.