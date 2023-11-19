i’s awards for best Cricket World Cup player, match, innings and combined XI

India’s bid to win the Cricket World Cup on home soil failed at the last hurdle as Australia were crowned champions following a stunning final where Travis Head hit a magnificent century.

The Aussies ended India’s remarkable unbeaten streak by landing the ODI World Cup trophy for the sixth time in 36 years.

Despite India boasting a formidable pace attack, comprised of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, Head put on a mammoth 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne to set Australia on course for victory.

From Virat Kohli to Glenn Maxwell’s all-time great double ton, Chris Stocks takes a look at the highs and lows of the tournament and gives out his awards…

i’s best of the World Cup:

Player: Mohammed Shami (India)

The fast bowler has been phenomenal, taking five five-wicket hauls as he became India’s all-time leading wicket-taker in World Cups.

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa

In a tournament with few close games this was a genuine thriller, with South Africa getting over the line in Chennai by one wicket having been 250 for eight chasing 271.

Innings: Glenn Maxwell, 201* vs Afghanistan

Battling crippling cramp, he scored a remarkable unbeaten double century to rescue his team from 91 for seven chasing 292.

Bowling spell: Gerald Coetzee, 2-32 vs Australia

With the Aussies needing 40 to win the second semi-final, the 23-year-old dismissed Steve Smith and Josh Inglis during eight successive high-quality overs to drag South Africa into contention.

Flop: India

It was going to take a lot to outdo England but the hosts managed it at the last, choking when it mattered most after cruising into the final.

Team of the tournament

Rohit Sharma (India)

Led his country superbly and set tone at the top of the order with 597 runs at 54.27.

Travis Head (Australia)

Came into tournament late through injury but produced one of the great World Cup final innings to lead his country to glory.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Four centuries. Became first wicketkeeper to make 500-plus runs and 20 dismissals at a single World Cup.

Virat Kohli (India)

Leading runscorer, with 765 at 95.62. Passed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries with 50th in semi-final against New Zealand.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Superb tournament with two centuries against India, including 134 in the semi-final, and 552 runs overall at 69.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Phenomenal double hundred vs Afghanistan and 40-ball century against the Netherlands was fastest in World Cup history.

Bas de Leede (Netherlands)

The young all-rounder’s 16 wickets included the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne, Harry Brook and Rohit Sharma.

Mohammed Shami (India)

Bowler of the tournament, with five five-wicket hauls and 24 wickets at 10.70.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

His 18 wickets at 26.72 make him one of only two players outside of semi-finalists to make this XI.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Brilliant spells in semi-finals and final did so much to get his team over the line.

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Leg-spinner and World Cup winner with 23 wickets at 22.39.