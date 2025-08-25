I Dream of Jeannie’s Barbara Eden Praised For ‘Ageless Beauty’ At 94

Eden celebrated hr birthday by appearing on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, where the HBO star was able to finally meet the “genie of his boyhood dreams” for the first time.

The Harper Valley PTA actress dished on her iconic costume, revealing how she wasn’t allowed to show her belly button in the midriff-baring ensemble, which was incredibly daring during the series’ run from 1965 through 1970

“I had pantyhose on, I had panties, I had a bra,” Eden noted of how she was more covered up underneath the racy pink outfit than some may have thought.

There was also another rule fans may not have picked up on at the time the show aired, and that was how the bottle where she slept was never allowed to appear in her “master” Larry Hagman’s bedroom.

Eden also hinted at the reason her character and Hagman’s astronaut never hooked up.

“She wasn’t real. She was an entity. Genies are not human, and she thought she was, and he knew she wasn’t,” Eden dished to Maher’s dismay.