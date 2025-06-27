IAmNuhRush Celebrates Success Of Busy Signal’s “Party Next Door”

Producer Junior “IAmNuhRush” Brown has scored another successful track under his belt with Busy Signal’s

Party Next Door.

The track, and its accompanying music video, were released on May 23. It was distributed via Tuff Gong.

“We’ve been getting great feedback so far. The video also has a great twist to it. You have to go check it out on YouTube,” the producer said.

The two have collaborated on several other tracks before such as Never Get Tired, Margarita, More Strength, Big Chune and others. IAmNuhRush touted the ease at which he and the deejay always get work done.

“It’s a great experience working with Busy. The moment you play a riddim and he likes it, you get a song immediately. Party Next Door was recorded in less than an hour after entering the studio,” he added.

He has been a professional producer since 2016. Based in Florida, IAmNuhRush operates at Big Yard Studio in Kingston when he’s on the island. His track record also includes songs such as Beenie Man’s Weh She Want, Turbulence’s Where I’m From, and Lutan Fyah’s Giggling. Other artistes who have teamed up with the producer are Queen Ifrica, Nature Ellis, Tony Curtis, Bling Dawg, Gott-Yo, Nina Browwn and many others.

In under 10 years, the Spanish Town, St Catherine native has had a fruitful career. He attributes this to the passion he has god his craft.

“There’s no secret. We just try to master our craft and become better every chance we get,” he said.

In the meantime, there are several other projects to come.

“We have a few things working on currently, but I’m super excited about the new Queen Ifrica Album. It’s in the final stage of completion and it will be something to look forward to. Our newest artiste Jenesis she’s only 10 years young but already a force to be reckoned with. There’s also a new reggae album, and other projects from Kananga, Sherece, more Busy the list goes on. We love what we do so we are always working,” he said.