Iconic inter-University showdown returns | SA Music News Magazine

Iconic inter-University showdown returns – The RMB Universities’ Boat Race returns to the Kowie River in Port Alfred from 11–13 September, uniting South Africa’s top university crews in three days of intense racing and tradition. This year’s regatta promises not only fierce rivalries but also a showcase of South Africa’s future rowing stars, many of whom have already competed on the world stage and are poised to become the next generation of national team athletes. In total, more than 500 athletes from a dozen universities will compete.

Highlights of the inter-University showdown

International pedigree – Athletes fresh from the World University Games and U23 World Championships will line up on the Kowie.

Women’s rowing breakthrough – Stellenbosch, Wits and UWC will field multiple women’s crews for the first time in a number of years, underlining the rapid growth of the women’s sport.

Newcomers on the rise. Walter Sisulu University makes its debut with both men and women’s A crews.

Defending champions – UCT men and Tuks women aim to retain their crown. Maties arrive as reigning sprint champions with five national squad rowers on board.

Elite Talent on Show

The field includes standout international competitors such as Chloe Cresswell, silver medallist at the U23 World Championships, racing for Tuks in the women’s 8+, and Done Erasmus, a Zimbabwean finalist at the same event. Returning athletes from Germany’s University World Games will also strengthen the UCT, Stellenbosch and Tuks line-ups. Together, they represent the sport’s growing depth and South Africa’s pathway to future Olympic squads.

Tradition Meets Transformation

Women’s rowing takes centre stage in 2025, with record entries from Stellenbosch, Wits and UWC. Student-driven initiatives – such as UWC’s 72-hour Ergathon and NMU’s novice-led revival – highlight the passion sustaining the sport, while Rhodes and WSU embody resilience and growth despite limited resources. UCT President Oliver Kane-Smith sums up the anticipation: “The Boat Race is the highlight of the year. You can be assured that UCT will be there – guns blazing.”

RMB: Investing in the Future of Rowing

As headline sponsor, RMB’s commitment spans grassroots to elite levels, ensuring rowing continues to grow as a competitive, accessible sport across South Africa. Their support has turned the RMB Universities Boat Race into more than a regatta – it’s a launchpad for future champions.

Michael Edwards, Sponsorships Marketing Lead on rowing development & university sport. – “At RMB, we believe in building strong foundations. This starts with young rowing talent at schools and universities. Our commitment to university rowing isn’t just about competition. It’s about providing the resources and exposure that pave the way from the campus to the RMB National Squad. It’s immensely rewarding to see these athletes grow, knowing that we’re helping to shape South Africa’s future champions.”

RMB Boat Race 2025 is set to deliver fast racing, fierce rivalries, and a glimpse of the national stars of tomorrow.

