If You Believe- Call to Worship Ft Mkhululi Bhebhe Janet Manyowa and Tembalami (official Live Vid)



Lead by Pastor Richard

With special mention to Mkhululi Bhebhe Pastor Dudu Muparutsa Janet Manyowa Angelique and Pastor G and Tembalami.

