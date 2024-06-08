This is Iga Swiatek’s Max Verstappen moment

Swiatek’s march to greatness has flown under the radar (Photo: Getty)

ROLAND GARROS — Iga Swiatek joined an elite group of women on Saturday, all of whom have won three French Open titles in a row.

Swiatek, after Justine Henin and Monica Seles, is just the third to achieve such a feat in the Open Era, the Pole winning her fourth title in five years here by thrashing Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1.

Remarkably, seven-time champion Chris Evert never managed it, despite reaching nine finals. She did reach four straight finals from 1983 to 1986, but lost at the final hurdle in 1984 to Martina Navratilova.

“I get asked a lot ‘Do you think she [Swiatek] can catch up to you?’,” Evert told Eurosport this week.

“I say, ‘No I think she can pass me!’.”

One of the greatest ever announcing with confidence that Swiatek will be one of the best of all time. Yet burgeoning greatness barely seems to cause a ripple in the wider sporting world. Why?

Aged just 23, seven French Open titles seems like the absolute minimum Swiatek will achieve at this juncture, based on her dominance of the clay. She has a winning percentage on clay at tour level 90 per cent. At Roland Garros, it rises to 95 per cent. She has lost two matches here. Ever.

It should be noted that this year was almost the title that never was, given Naomi Osaka served for the match against her in the second round. Some will argue Osaka gave that match away, but the fact remains that on match point Swiatek found a huge backhand return off the Japanese player’s powerful serve and never looked back, even if she was given a helping hand by later errors from her opponent.

But Swiatek did not lose, even when it looked certain that she would, and that is the point. Even when the Pole is beaten at Roland Garros, she is not – and the overwhelming majority of the time, that possibility never even enters the mind.

Some thought Coco Gauff could challenge her in the semi-finals, but the American produced an error-strewn performance that Evert explained succinctly.

“Iga Swiatek does not give you an inch,” Evert added.

“She doesn’t give you any unforced errors. Coco [played] high risk, hoping that will work because she’s got to take risks if she wants to beat Iga Swiatek.

“It’s all about the error count, even more so than the winner count.”

Gauff, who will be world No 2 on Monday, managed just six games and at one point ended up in tears at the back of the court.

The lack of jeopardy is problematic. Having a “dance partner” is an essential part of having a legacy, especially in individual sport. When something is so intrinsically adversarial, it is hard to enjoy when there is no adversary.

Max Verstappen is encountering a similar problem. Having won the most dramatic and controversial world title in Formula One history on the last lap of the 2021 season, he then became untouchable, winning 34 of the next 44 races.

Watching an F1 event consisted of tuning in for the first lap, seeing if Verstappen was in the lead at the end of it, and then finding something else to do until he took the chequered flag.

“The only exciting races have been the ones that Max is not in,” said McLaren driver Lando Norris this year.

“If you see the same driver winning every single time without a fight then of course it does start to become boring and that is obvious.”

Verstappen has been saved from another year of boredom by other drivers catching up, Norris among them but in particular Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Tennis would benefit from the red car’s resurgence being mirrored by a similar force on the red clay.

“I think it’s all about how mentally they’re going to go on court with Iga,” says Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska, a former world No 2 and Wimbledon finalist.

“It’s not always about the tennis, but how you go on court and whether you believe you can do it.

“Some of them don’t believe it at all. If they believe, there can be some good matches, some good fights and some really long battles, but [some] are… already losing in the locker room.”

Rarely does Swiatek have to fight. She did lose a first-set tie-break to Zheng Qinwen two years ago, and obviously Osaka got very close, but no casual supporter is going to tune in on the off-chance she slips up. It’s boring.

Swiatek dropped just one set en route to her fourth French Open title (Photo: Getty)

But what about Rafael Nadal? Well, he did have two dance partners who were not beaten when they walked out: his second, third and fourth titles were all won against Roger Federer, a trio of matches which started one of tennis’s great rivalries.

Nadal even got a second series against Novak Djokovic – and you could even argue that Dominic Thiem had started to chip away at Nadal’s supremacy in his second final against the Spaniard before injury cut his career short.

Swiatek herself acknowledges her own rivalries have yet to develop in the same way.

“We already have some players that I’ve been facing a lot, like Aryna [Sabalenka], Coco, Elena [Rybakina],” Swiatek said after the final.

Both Sabalenka and Rybakina fell at the quarter-final stage this time.

“So it’s not like we don’t have that but for sure it’s not so obvious like Roger, Novak, and Rafa. Sometimes it’s the draw. Sometimes it’s the fact that one player is going to play well here, one player is going to play well in another place.

“So I can for sure imagine [a future rivalry], but I don’t know which of these players that would be or maybe somebody new.”

Swiatek’s French Open finals have come against Sofia Kenin, Gauff, Karolina Muchova and now Paolini. Only Gauff remains a force on the tour, and Swiatek has beaten her 11 times out of 12.

It’s not helped by the three-set format of women’s tennis: when Nadal used to thrash opponents of all calibers, it would at least take a little longer. His demolition of Federer in the 2008 final took just an hour and 48 minutes; Swiatek’s win over Paolini lasted just 68 minutes, although it could be argued that the Nadal match was more one-sided.

None of this is Swiatek’s fault. She’s a quiet, introverted character and a brilliant tennis player who can only beat what is in front of her. At Roland Garros, that is what she just keeps doing. It is up to the rest to stop her.