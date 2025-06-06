Ignore the dictators! It’s time for Club World Cup to unite the world

Are we all sitting comfortably for “the pinnacle of club football”? All of those domestic leagues, cup finals and European competitions. All of those times that a commentator implied that history was being witnessed. Turns out they were merely an amuse-bouche for the real quiz. It was all for this. Or at least all for Fifa, or something.

As well as the zenith of club football, the upcoming Club World Cup is also its saviour. This week produced one of the great sentences of our time: “Truly, and for the first time, club football will unite the world – and Qatar Airways will be a key partner to the Fifa Club World Cup in making this happen.”

If this is the first time that club football will unite the world, it might be worth checking in on the various conflict hotspots and genocides currently happening.

This unity doesn’t extend to anyone from the 19 countries affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban who might want to attend the tournament, but these are presumably mere details. Still, great to get a new sponsor on board so late in the day. Because you really cannot spell “football will unite the world” without Q-A-T-A-R-A-I-R-W-A-Y-S.

These quotes, it will surprise nobody to learn, come from the mouth of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, for whom the Club World Cup is less of a brainchild and more of a personality transplant. He may well consider it to be his greatest legacy, although others might think making people pine for Sepp Blatter runs it close.

Infantino with Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Photo: Getty)

It has been an interesting few weeks for Fifa’s president, who was accused of pursuing “private political interests” and causing a walkout at Fifa’s congress because he turned up late from a trip to the Middle East with Trump.

In fairness, kingmakers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also there, so what are you going to do? The man loves authoritarian leaders and we all have to get our kicks sometimes.

Infantino’s hope, presumably, is that some of his big boy friends might turn up as VVIPs at the Club World Cup. If so, they might like to bring several thousand in their entourage to fill up some of the empty seats. Last week, The Athletic noted that seats for the opening game – Inter Miami playing in Miami – had been reduced to 16 per cent of their original price. Gianni Infantino: cheapening the game – as a slogan it needs some work.

It’s worth taking a step to admire the unending promotion of Infantino, who 20 years ago was settling into a new job as director of Uefa’s legal affairs and club licensing division. Now he’s not just wrestled to the top of the governance of the world’s biggest sport and inserted himself into central arguments of geopolitical power, but become the epicentre of his own constructed reality.

Should the head of a non-profit organisation governing world football be late to a meeting of its 211 nations that discusses how global issues affect the game because he’s watching Trump sign a gold football presented by the Emir of Qatar? Hard to say. Infantino is a man who could land on Mars and be smiling with a dignitary and discussing how they work for the cause* within 20 minutes (*exact cause to be confirmed at a later date).

In shocking news, some of the doubts about Club World Cup funding, prize money, broadcaster rights and sponsorship eased when Dazn agreed to pay $1bn (£736m) for Fifa for the live rights to the tournament. In entirely unrelated news, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought a $1bn stake in Dazn. Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup in 2034 after an uncontested bid.

Then, on Thursday, it was revealed that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia – who also own Newcastle United – would be entering into a long-term partnership with Fifa, which begins with PIF becoming the main sponsor of the Club World Cup. Lovely when things work out, isn’t it. I wonder if, one day, 18 percent of us all will be owned by PIF?

This first tournament cycle has really given us the full Gianni Infantino Experience. The peak was surely last month, when he appeared on the YouTube channel of IShowSpeed (who I can best describe as that guy who you see all the time at football events and isn’t Salt Bae) as he was live-streaming to 40 million subscribers.

Infantino walks onto the set with mock confusion, holding the official match ball as a clever branding reveal. He then proceeds to insinuate that Cristiano Ronaldo might be at the tournament despite currently being contracted to a club that hasn’t qualified. Which sounds silly until you realise that Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are only there because Fifa deemed winning the MLS Supporter’s Shield as a valid qualifier.

There is a serious point to make here. Fifa’s remit, now hidden beneath layers of gold plating, is to act as guardians of the game and its president’s role is to uphold that mission. The Club World Cup will generate money, because that’s what exercising power and influence always does, but it is a great disruptor.

Even in the Premier League, Chelsea being given £40m for even meeting low-level expectations is distorting. If one of the African teams makes the quarter-finals, they will make roughly $35m (£25m). Mamelodi Sundowns, one of Africa’s highest revenue-generating clubs, posted $20m (£14m) in revenue last year. The prize money will ringfence success and can blow every other team in domestic leagues out of the water.

Which all matters, but means nothing at all. Over the last three years, there have been doubts about the Club World Cup taking place. You’re missing the point: what these people want, they get. Who cares if there are empty seats – warp the Field of Dream principle: if you build it, you can say that people came because the money came in anyway.

It’s hard to know what to expect from this Club World Cup: the crowds, the pace of the games, the intent to go all out and win the thing, the standard of non-European teams. But we can be sure of one thing: at some point Infantino will stand upon a stage and declare it the most unique, the most inclusive, the best tournament.

There comes a level of power where you can bend the truth to your story: human rights issues in Qatar won’t be a problem; hosting a 48-team World cup in a country where some of the cities haven’t been built yet causes no sustainability issues; the Club World Cup will unite the world.

Much of this works because we are so predisposed, so brainwashed into more football that lots of us watch and the rest just slides in by.

I wonder if the 2025 Club World Cup might be a line in the sand, the beginning of an end somehow. We will watch some of it, of course. But we’ll feel a little grubby doing it, late-night TV that provokes a pang of embarrassed guilt as we catch our reflection on the screen. Fitting that it’s on Channel 5, really.