IHC to lead high-level investor panel at CEO Africa Roundtable in Victoria Falls

ROBIN PHIRI

The Investor Hosting Centre (IHC), a member of CEO Africa Roundtable, will headline a high-impact investor session at the 11th CEO Africa Annual Roundtable, scheduled for 14–18 October 2025 at Elephant Hills Resort, Victoria Falls.

The focus will be on turning Africa’s vast potential into tangible, bankable opportunities.

As a leading digital investment facilitation platform, IHC will engage influential global and African business leaders to chart practical pathways for unlocking the continent’s opportunities and converting them into sustainable, investment-ready projects.

The panel will feature Larry Ivory, President of the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce (USA)—one of the largest black business development organizations in the United States—and Werner Trieloff, a senior representative for Africa from Afro Chamber, Brazil, which promotes economic and trade ties between Brazil and Africa. They will join Mutapa Investment Fund CEO Dr. John Mangudya and Zimworx Managing Partner J.W. Oliver to provide diverse global and regional perspectives.

Discussions will delve into how African markets can position themselves as attractive investment destinations, the frameworks needed to de-risk projects and enhance bankability, and how Africa can harness partnerships with the diaspora and international business communities to scale opportunities.

Speaking ahead of the Annual Roundtable, CEO Africa Roundtable underscored the urgency of moving from potential to execution.

“As Africa positions itself as the world’s next frontier for growth, it is crucial to have conversations that go beyond identifying opportunities and instead focus on structuring deals that work. This panel brings the right mix of voices to drive that agenda,” said CEOART Chief Executive Kipson Gundani.

Projections from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) highlight the scale of the opportunity. Africa’s economy, currently valued at US$3.2 trillion, is forecast to grow to US$29 trillion by 2050. This expansion—representing a leap from under 3% of global GDP to nearly 6%—is expected to be driven by deeper regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and strengthened global partnerships.

The high-level investor panel is expected to draw considerable interest from CEOs, policymakers, financiers, and partners gathering at the Roundtable, reinforcing its position as one of Africa’s premier platforms for shaping the continent’s economic future.

Related