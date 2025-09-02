37
10
20
33
30
15
4
43
44
16
32
18
1
48
35
26
11
24
46
5
31
2
40
3
22
49
9
29
38
8
14
39
23
25
13
34
Ilkay Gundogan welcomes Galatasaray reunion after calling time on second Manchester City stint

Ilkay Gundogan welcomes Galatasaray reunion after calling time on second Manchester City stint

2025-09-02Last Updated: 2025-09-02
332 Less than a minute


The midfielder won a raft of titles over his two stints in Pep Guardiola’s side


Source link

2025-09-02Last Updated: 2025-09-02
332 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

2025-06-14
Chelsea XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

2025-02-14
The wild free-kick routine taking the Club World Cup by storm

The wild free-kick routine taking the Club World Cup by storm

2025-06-20
Afcon hits fever pitch as hosts Ivory Coast overcome crisis to reach final

Afcon hits fever pitch as hosts Ivory Coast overcome crisis to reach final

2024-02-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo