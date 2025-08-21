I wouldn’t post videos all the time if I got paid the same as men

Rugby’s biggest star is in England for the Women’s World Cup. She talks online fame, being offered a deal by WWE and using her platform for the greater good

Come for the memes, stay for the sport. Ilona Maher insists she would quit her influencer career in a heartbeat if she earned the same as men.

Rugby’s undisputed social media star, with nearly 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, makes no secret of the fact she wants to play as big a role off the pitch as on it.

Success in sport cannot just be measured in the cold, hard metrics of your social media dashboard but it certainly helps.

The American makes her Rugby World Cup debut against red-hot favourites England as the tournament gets underway in Sunderland on Friday.

“I wish I could just perform as an athlete, just choose, like the men, how much of myself I want to put out there,” she told The i Paper.

“If I could just get on the field and make the money that I need to live well, I wouldn’t feel the need to post videos all the time. I wouldn’t feel the constant pressure to always stay relevant. Unfortunately, in women’s sport you always must do more.

“When someone starts paying me a million dollars then they can challenge me about what I do on social media. Until then, they can shut up.

“When I first did it, I think some people were confused, but I’ve always made sure that what I did off the field never hindered what I do on it. There are hours in the day, I can make a quick TikTok with my friends and that doesn’t mean I’m going to miss a tackle.

“Men’s sport needs to figure this out. Off the field you’ve got some of the funniest, cleverest people you could ever meet, but we don’t see that personality. They don’t need to show it, they’re paid enough.

“What you do on the field is not enough in women’s sport. You can be a top player in the world, and no one will know who you are.

“I want girls to dream of being rugby players who can really live off their salary. I get a lot of players asking me how to build their brand, because we all need sponsors, we all need money. In some ways I’ve cracked the code on social media and I’m always there to share that with others.”

The American sports star taking photos with Bristol Bears fans last season (Photo: Getty)

You have to respect Maher’s commitment to the hustle.

She is being followed at this World Cup by a documentary crew and has a canny knack for spotting a commercial opportunity.

It is no surprise WWE have been in touch about a switch to wrestling.

“I don’t know, but there is great money in it,” she adds.

Maher’s brief two-month stint with Bristol Bears in the Women’s Premiership (PWR) laid the foundations for her transition from sevens – where she won Olympic bronze last year – to Sione Fukofuka’s World Cup squad.

Four tries, seven games and 168 Instagram posts did their job in getting her on the squad, now reality bites against the tournament favourites.

To rank her on-pitch performances out of 10 – in the style of Dancing With The Stars, in which she was runner-up last year – it would be a generous… “se-VEN”.

But elsewhere, it was faultless: no selfie untaken, no jersey unsigned, her wider ambassadorial role executed with the sort of diplomacy seriously lacking from the grown-ups.

“The Premiership was just an incredible experience for me,” she said.

“I can’t tell you how much I learned in those two months. I got to play with and against some of the best players in the world and that only makes you better.

“I’m a Sevens player and it was like learning a completely different game. When I got into the USA 15s set-up I felt so much more confident because we were doing things I’d already done at Bristol. Everything felt seamless.

“I don’t want to be in this team because of the profile I have, I want to bring value when I’m on the field and the PWR helped so much.”

Since the start of 2017, John Mitchell’s England have won 87 matches, lost just four, and are undefeated since a narrow defeat to New Zealand in the last World Cup final three years ago.

It is in the psyche of American sport never to be knowingly undersold, but the USA are dreaming big of an upset, despite the overwhelming odds against them.

Ranked 10th in the world, it would be easy to arch an eyebrow at their bold ambition of reaching the semi-finals in the weeks ahead.

Since a narrow defeat to Japan in Los Angeles in April, the Eagles have lost four of their last five games.

However, Fukofuka deliberately plotted a demanding run-in, with all those defeats coming against higher-ranked opponents.

“Our expectations are doable, they are not crazy,” Maher added.

“We can get to the semi-finals.

“Sometimes being ambitious can be a hindrance, but it can also really motivate you. I know we can capitalise on this moment.”

