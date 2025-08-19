Implementing effective culture change in an organization

By Dr Philimon Chitagu, PhD

Organizational culture is the set of shared values, beliefs, norms, and practices that shape how work gets done.

When aligned with the company’s strategy and goals, a strong culture can drive engagement, innovation, and performance.

But sometimes, the culture itself becomes a barrier to progress. That’s when culture change becomes essential — and often, difficult.

Successfully implementing culture change requires a strategic, sustained effort. Below is a guide to understanding and navigating the process.

Recognize the need for change

Culture change often begins with recognizing a misalignment — between stated values and actual behavior, between the current culture and future strategy, or between internal practices and external expectations.

Key actions:

Conduct employee surveys and interviews.

Evaluate performance metrics, turnover rates, and customer feedback.

Identify cultural obstacles to strategy execution or innovation.

Define the desired culture

You can’t change what you haven’t clearly defined. Leaders must articulate the desired future culture — not in abstract terms, but in specific behaviors and values that can be measured and observed.

Key actions:

Develop a clear culture vision aligned with business goals.

Involve diverse stakeholders in defining what the ideal culture looks like.

Translate cultural values into specific behavioral expectations.

Secure leadership commitment

Culture change must start at the top. Leaders need to consistently model the desired behaviors and hold themselves accountable. Without visible, genuine leadership commitment, change efforts will stall.

Key actions:

Engage senior leaders in workshops and alignment sessions.

Create leadership behavior scorecards.

Hold leaders accountable through performance reviews.

Engage the organization

People support what they help create. Engage employees at all levels to foster ownership, trust, and momentum. Two-way communication is vital: listen as much as you speak.

Key actions:

Create cross-functional culture champions or change agent networks.

Communicate the “why” behind the change clearly and repeatedly.

Celebrate early adopters and cultural wins.

Align systems and processes

For culture change to stick, organizational systems — hiring, performance management, rewards, recognition, and training — must reinforce the desired behaviors.

Key actions:

Redesign hiring criteria to reflect new cultural priorities.

Integrate values-based goals into performance evaluations.

Recognize and reward cultural role models.

Measure, monitor, and adjust

Culture is not a “set it and forget it” project. It requires regular measurement, feedback loops, and the agility to course-correct.

Key actions:

Use culture pulse surveys to track progress.

Monitor key indicators like engagement, turnover, and productivity.

Adapt initiatives based on feedback and changing conditions.

Sustain through stories and symbols

Culture lives through the stories people tell and the symbols they see. Reinforce change through visible actions and meaningful narratives that reflect the new values.

Key actions:

Share stories of individuals who embody the new culture.

Redesign workspaces to reflect new priorities (e.g., collaboration).

Revisit rituals, celebrations, and internal communication norms.

Conclusion

Changing organizational culture is not a one-time event — it’s a continuous journey.

It takes time, persistence, and alignment at every level. When done right, culture change becomes a powerful lever for strategic transformation and long-term success.

“Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” – Peter Drucker

Make sure your culture is fit to support your future — not your past.

Dr Phil Chitagu is an Executive and Team Coach (MGSCC-USA), Global Leadership Assessment Coach (GLA-MGSCC), Gallup Certified Strengths Coach (Uk), an OD Specialist, Chartered HR Practitioner (IPMZ), Strategy Facilitator, Labour Expert, Author of HR and Leadership Books, Keynote Speaker, Leadership and Mentor

