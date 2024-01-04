21
45
25
1
4
37
46
39
30
23
26
38
35
29
8
22
11
40
9
43
20
5
16
49
2
31
18
47
48
15
32
14
44
24
50
34
13
3
10
7
33

In-form Adebayo reaping the rewards for never once downing tools during spell out of Hatters XI

136 Less than a minute



Striker scores his fifth of the season in 3-2 defeat to Chelsea


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton Showed Max Verstappen “There Are Levels To This Game”

The Man Utd circus continues as chaotic Copenhagen defeat adds to season of deep embarrassment

The Man Utd circus continues as chaotic Copenhagen defeat adds to season of deep embarrassment

Mason Mount reveals how Chelsea exposed Liverpool

How Man Utd’s takeover was hit by Qatari confusion

How Man Utd’s takeover was hit by Qatari confusion

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo