India Patients dying without oxygen
India
- Delhi is extending its lockdown for a second week
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to exercise caution and get vaccinated, saying ” this storm has shaken the nation”
- The Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, a private hospital in Delhi, said on Sunday it would not admit any more patients because of a shortage of oxygen
- At least 20 people died on Saturday at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi because of a lack of oxygen
But it’s almost impossible to find a hospital bed here now. Oxygen cylinders and medicines are in short supply. On Saturday, Saroj Hospital and Batra Hospital told families to take their patients away as they were running out of oxygen.