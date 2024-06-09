24
4
16
33
3
18
5
20
2
25
35
14
49
22
8
1
39
46
26
44
43
15
10
38
48
32
13
9
29
30
31
40
37
11
34
23
India vs Pakistan LIVE! T20 World Cup match stream, latest score and updates today

India vs Pakistan LIVE! T20 World Cup match stream, latest score and updates today

2024-06-09Last Updated: 2024-06-09
341 Less than a minute


New York hosts the biggest match of the group stage as fierce rivals collide on much-criticised pitch


Source link

2024-06-09Last Updated: 2024-06-09
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Women’s World Cup: Tony Gustavsson defends training methods after Australia injury crisis

Women’s World Cup: Tony Gustavsson defends training methods after Australia injury crisis

2023-07-26
Luton's on-loan Manchester City defender earns Burkina Faso call for AFCON

Luton's on-loan Manchester City defender earns Burkina Faso call for AFCON

2024-01-03
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Havertz, Rice bid; Jackson to Chelsea; Man United want Ramos; Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Havertz, Rice bid; Jackson to Chelsea; Man United want Ramos; Spurs latest

2023-06-17
Tottenham vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-02-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo