Ini Kamoze, Lila Iké Share Video For New Song ‘I Want You’

Iconic Jamaican artist Ini Kamoze and rising star Lila Iké have teamed up for the new song, I Want You.

Produced by Kareem “Remus” Burrell for XTM.Nation, the “soul-stirring” collaboration blends Kamoze’s legendary presence with Iké’s captivating vocals and a contemporary twist.

It holds special significance as Remus’s father, Philip “Fatis” Burrell, was a legendary Reggae producer who worked with Kamoze on numerous tracks, including Hotter This Year.

I Want You features a strong rhythm section with Kirk “Kirkledove” on drums and Donald “Danny Bassie” on bass. Their work is complemented by Khan on guitars and Robbie Lyn on keys, creating a dynamic musical foundation for the song.

Released on April 9, the official music video was shot by Filmacia and Birhan Tonge against backdrops of Eits Cafe in Irish Town, Jamaica, and mountains under the California night sky. Watch below.

In a statement, Kamoze expressed his excitement about the collaboration, sharing, “Working with Lila Iké and ‘Remus’ has been a true joy. ‘I Want You’ is a testament to our shared passion for reggae music and a celebration of the power of collaboration.”

Lila Iké echoed Kamoze’s sentiments, adding, “It’s an honor to work alongside iNi Kamoze and the XTM.Nation family. ‘I Want You’ is a reflection of our collective commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

The two also shared personal anecdotes and creative challenges in a “Making Of” video released today.

Last month, Iké teamed up with Nigerian artist Davido for a collaboration titled Flex My Soul on Billboard and Honda’s music platform, Honda Stage.

She recently announced that her debut album is on the way, and according to her, the first single featuring R&B singer H.E.R. will be released in April.

In 2020, Lila released her debut EP, The ExPerience, under In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records. The project featured songs such as Where I’m Coming From, Solitude, Stars Align, and I Spy.

Iké was nominated for Best Reggae Act at the 2020 British MOBO Awards and was awarded Female Reggae Artist of the Year at the 2023 Caribbean Music Awards.