Inkabi Zezwe Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary of Ground-Breaking ‘Ukhamba’ Album

As the calendar turns another page, Inkabi Zezwe stands tall in celebration of the one-year anniversary of their ground-breaking album “Ukhamba“. Hailing from the rural town of Bergville in KwaZulu Natal, this dynamic duo comprising of prolific musicians Sjava, and Big Zulu, has carved their names in the annals of South African music history with their trailblazing release.

Inkabi Zezwe’s ‘Ukhamba’ Album Achievements…

Ukhamba has racked up 53 million streams since its release a year ago. The album’s first single, ‘Umbayimbayi’, stormed the charts, achieving platinum status in a mere two and a half weeks after its release, and currently boasts a Triple Platinum certification.

‘Umbayimbayi’ soared to the top, claiming the #1 position on the Top 25 Johannesburg, Durban, and Top 100 South Africa Charts on Apple Music, just three days post-release. It also clinched the #1 spot on iTunes within the same timeframe.

Tracks like ‘Sayona’ and ‘Khaya Lami’ achieved Gold certification, further solidifying the album’s impact.

‘Umbayimbayi’ boasts over 10 million views…

The official music video for ‘Umbayimbayi’ has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube, a testament to its widespread appeal and resonance with audiences.

Inkabi Zezwe’s social media presence continues to flourish, with over 213K followers on TikTok, nearly 20k followers on Instagram, and almost 100k subscribers on their YouTube channel.

Inkabi Zezwe Beyond the Music…

Their sold-out three-city tour took them to iconic venues such as the Sunbet Arena (Tshwane) and Grand West Casino (Cape Town, culminating in a memorable performance at the Big Top Arena (Johannesburg).

Recognized as hometown heroes, Warner Music Africa x Audiomack unveiled a wall mural in Durban. The mural commemorated the trio’s contribution to the music scene.

Inkabi Zezwe’s official merchandise, launched in collaboration with Warner Music Africa and Butan. This is now available online and in select stores across South Africa.

Their journey from inception to execution was documented in a captivating six-part series. The series aired on SABC 1, garnering acclaim from viewers. A Channel O TV special also celebrated their remarkable journey.

Inkabi Zezwe ended off a stellar 2024 with a GQ Man of the Year award as well as gracing the cover of the December issue of the print edition of the magazine.

Earlier in 2024, demonstrating their commitment to giving back, Inkabi Zezwe, presented school supplies to Myendane Primary School in Bergville. Reinforcing their connection to their roots and community.

Their achievements did not go unnoticed. They received four notable nominations. This included Best Produced Album and Best African Pop for “Ukhamba”. They also received a nomination for Best Collaboration for ‘Umbayimbayi’ at the annual Metro FM Awards.

Inkabi Zezwe’s journey over the past year has been one of triumph! One marked by unparalleled success, unwavering dedication, and a deep-seated commitment to their craft. Their debut album, “Ukhamba” stands as a testament to their artistry and creativity. Also, their ability to continually captivate audiences across the nation and beyond.

Follow Inkabi Zezwe Online

