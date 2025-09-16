Inno Morolong makes first public appearance after surgery – Award-winning reality TV star, Influencer, and businesswoman Inno Morolong has made her first public appearance at the Heineken Polo, revealing her “new body”. This happened at the Heineken Polo, which recently took place at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Her grand appearance comes after her highly publicized breast reduction procedure, which she underwent on June 3, 2025. After the surgery, she laid low, taking time to fully recover and just enjoy her new look.

At the Heineken Polo, Morolong was dressed in a mint designer two-piece outfit. Well within the restrictions of the Chukk Culture: Polo Prestige meets Streetwear Cool’ theme for the day. The Free State-born star was the star of the show as photographers swarmed towards her to capture the moment.

Known for her ‘bombs and banter,’ the bubbly Morolong said the new body made her feel more like a respectable lady.

“When some people see me, they see the loud, funny, comedic, and sometimes crazy Inno. This body gives me posture, structure, and commands the room. It kind of forces me to sit up straight and be a lady, if you get me.”

She had her procedures at a plastic surgeon at Life Fourways Hospital. Happy to be out and about with her new ‘set of twins, ’ the influencer said the breast reduction has boosted her confidence, while the tummy liposuction was a dream come true.

“I’m all about body positivity and people doing what they feel will make them feel good,” she said.

Inno Morolong chats about her surgery experience

How many surgeries have you had in total?

Overall, I have gone under the knife twice. My first procedure was a few years ago; it was intense. I did a tummy tuck, 360 liposuction, and body sculpting. Now, the breast reduction and tummy liposuction.

What is most challenging in the recovery process when getting plastic surgery?

The most challenging part is that you have to prepare yourself mentally and financially. You have to know that you can’t work for a while because you need to fully focus on recovery. If you are a smoker or a drinker, you have to stop completely a month before surgery and after for health reasons and to avoid complications. Another most challenging part is that you can’t do things for yourself; you have to get people to take care of you.

How much did you pay for both surgeries?

I paid R150 000 or just a bit more than that If I recall, including after care. It was worth the price and definitely worth all the recovery pain.

How has our body transformed through the years?

My body has transformed so much. I was 83kg before my first surgery, an overweight girl. I used to get bullied for being big. Every time I got into a disagreement, people would use my weight as a weapon to attack me. This didn’t sit well with me, and I had to do something about it. Now I weigh 70kg, I feel so good, I go to the gym, and I eat well.

What is the goal body you are aiming for?

I’m doing all these surgeries to achieve a good-looking body, a dreamy silhouette if I may say so. Gym takes a long time, but with surgery, I can achieve my dream body quickly. I just go to the gym to maintain it and keep fit. My ultimate goal for my body is to be like a doll. I wanna be a slim girl with a bit of curves, and my breasts are standing well now, so I’m happy with my look.

Are you planning to do any more surgeries?

I would do more surgeries. I’ve already met up for a consultation with my surgeon to show him my arms and thighs. These need work. I have never had any work done on those areas, so I might get liposuction on those areas. I’m just waiting on a quotation, then we will decide on a date.

