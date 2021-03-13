Inside Enhle Mbali’s 33rd birthday celebration

Enhle Mbali celebrated her 33rd birthday on 3rd of march and it was a blast.

Taking to Instagram, the star scooped pictures at the celebration and many of her fans took to the comment section to praise the queen for making headlines through out the week.

However, there was report that DJ Black Coffee physically abused the actress on her 33rd birthday.

A lot has not been said but many are waiting for the truth to come out.

In the post Mbali shared, she was seen rocking a stunning white dress that took many breaths away.

Nono Events, who dress up some of Mzansi’s biggest celeb parties, plugged Enhle with décor on some fairty tale white and gold tip.

Only close friends and family were invited to the intimate bash.

Another post was shared where Enhle was seen praying with guests and posing with a white Porsche that many on social media thought might be her gift to herself.

See some of the snaps from the celebration: