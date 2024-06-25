49
11
31
44
9
5
35
10
4
14
3
22
13
26
30
38
46
15
48
1
23
34
25
32
29
37
8
40
20
2
16
39
43
33
24
18
See all the pics from the biggest Summer Kick off party of the year!

See all the pics from the biggest Summer Kick off party of the year!

2024-06-25Last Updated: 2024-06-25
338 2 minutes read

Source: BFA

Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Summer is finally here and the biggest Summer kick-off party took place this past weekend at the world renowned luxury resort Nemacolin, in Pennsylvania for their Summer Solstice weekend celebrations which was the hottest ticket in town!

With big name celebrity guests including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Marissa Tomei, Adrien Brody, sporting legends including John McEnroe, Nick Faldo and Fred Couples and incredible musical performances by Lionel Richie, Michael Buble and Lady GagaNemacolin held the biggest summer party of the year!

Radar Online has all the exclusive pics from inside! Scroll down to see all the festivities from Nemacolin Resorts Summer Solstice Weekend Celebrations!

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration welcome party marcia gay harden and marisa tomei courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Oscar winning actresses Marcia Gay Harden & Marissa Tomei celebrate at the Opening garden pre-cocktail party at the Chateau for Nemacolin Summer Solstice Weekend.

nemacolin summer solstice celebration welcome party samantha ronson adrien brody georgina chapman courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

DJ Samantha Ronson, Actor Adrien Brody and Fashion designer Georgina Chapman greet at the ribbon cutting for the Chateau at Nemacolin Summer Solstice.

Article continues below advertisement

neilpatick
Source: BFA

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka hit the dance floor for Lionel Richie’s performance on night one of Nemacolin’s Summer Solstice.

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration dinner performance machine gun kelly and megan fox courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox watch on the performances at the Friday Night opening party for Nemacolin Summer Solstice.

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration dinner performance lionel richie and jimmy fallon courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Lionel Richie & Host for the weekend Jimmy Fallon performed a duet of “All Night Long” for the adoring crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

johnmcenroe
Source: BFA

Guests for the weekend had the opportunity to have a hit of tennis with legend John McEnroe at the Nemacolin Open.

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration cocktail party marcia gay harden courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Oscar winning actress Marcia Gay Harden at the Cocktail hour party held on Sunset Terrace at the Falling Rock, at Nemacolin Resort.

MORE ON:

Megan Fox

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration cocktail party adrien brody machine gun kelly courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Oscar winning actor Adrien Brody & Machine Gun Kelly chat at the Sunset Terrace for the Pre dinner cocktail hour at Falling Rock, Nemacolin

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration marisa tomei jean georges courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Oscar Winning actress and ‘Spiderman’ trilogy star Marissa Tomei with Chef for the evening Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Article continues below advertisement

lilyrabe
Source: BFA

Actor couple Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater pose together before at the Nemacolin Summer Solstice Gala

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration dinner performance megan fox courtesy of bfajpg
Source: BFA

Megan Fox hit the dance floor for the Nemacolin Summer Solstice gala on Saturday June 22nd 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration after party lily rabe and neil patrick harris courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Actress Lily Rabe and Neil Patrick Harris bust a move during Michael Buble’s performance.

Article continues below advertisement

nemacolin summer solstice celebration dinner performance michael buble courtesy of bfajpg
Source: BFA

Five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé, who serenaded the crowd with hits like “Feeling Good” and “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

nemacolin summer solstice celebration after party machine gun kelly and nick cannon courtesy of bfa
Source: BFA

Machine Gun Kelly and DJ for the evening Nick Cannon share a moment before Cannon got back on the decks and played all the party hits for the crowd on the dance floor.


Source link

2024-06-25Last Updated: 2024-06-25
338 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Kendrick Lamar to Pop Out with His Friends for Show at Kia Forum on Juneteenth

Kendrick Lamar to Pop Out with His Friends for Show at Kia Forum on Juneteenth

2024-06-06
Ari Lennox Fires at ‘Demonic Trolling’ Joe Budden for Mentioning Her in Analysis of J. Cole’s Diss Apology

Ari Lennox Fires at ‘Demonic Trolling’ Joe Budden for Mentioning Her in Analysis of J. Cole’s Diss Apology

2024-04-11
Megan Thee Stallion Bars Lead Fans to Believe Pardison Fontaine Cheated on Her

Megan Thee Stallion Bars Lead Fans to Believe Pardison Fontaine Cheated on Her

2023-11-03
A$AP Rocky Delivers New “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” Video

A$AP Rocky Delivers New “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” Video

2023-07-25
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo