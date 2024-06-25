See all the pics from the biggest Summer Kick off party of the year!
Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Summer is finally here and the biggest Summer kick-off party took place this past weekend at the world renowned luxury resort Nemacolin, in Pennsylvania for their Summer Solstice weekend celebrations which was the hottest ticket in town!
With big name celebrity guests including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Marissa Tomei, Adrien Brody, sporting legends including John McEnroe, Nick Faldo and Fred Couples and incredible musical performances by Lionel Richie, Michael Buble and Lady Gaga – Nemacolin held the biggest summer party of the year!
Radar Online has all the exclusive pics from inside! Scroll down to see all the festivities from Nemacolin Resorts Summer Solstice Weekend Celebrations!
Oscar winning actresses Marcia Gay Harden & Marissa Tomei celebrate at the Opening garden pre-cocktail party at the Chateau for Nemacolin Summer Solstice Weekend.
DJ Samantha Ronson, Actor Adrien Brody and Fashion designer Georgina Chapman greet at the ribbon cutting for the Chateau at Nemacolin Summer Solstice.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka hit the dance floor for Lionel Richie’s performance on night one of Nemacolin’s Summer Solstice.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox watch on the performances at the Friday Night opening party for Nemacolin Summer Solstice.
Lionel Richie & Host for the weekend Jimmy Fallon performed a duet of “All Night Long” for the adoring crowd.
Guests for the weekend had the opportunity to have a hit of tennis with legend John McEnroe at the Nemacolin Open.
Oscar winning actress Marcia Gay Harden at the Cocktail hour party held on Sunset Terrace at the Falling Rock, at Nemacolin Resort.
Oscar winning actor Adrien Brody & Machine Gun Kelly chat at the Sunset Terrace for the Pre dinner cocktail hour at Falling Rock, Nemacolin
Oscar Winning actress and ‘Spiderman’ trilogy star Marissa Tomei with Chef for the evening Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
Actor couple Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater pose together before at the Nemacolin Summer Solstice Gala
Megan Fox hit the dance floor for the Nemacolin Summer Solstice gala on Saturday June 22nd 2024.
Actress Lily Rabe and Neil Patrick Harris bust a move during Michael Buble’s performance.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé, who serenaded the crowd with hits like “Feeling Good” and “Haven’t Met You Yet.”
Machine Gun Kelly and DJ for the evening Nick Cannon share a moment before Cannon got back on the decks and played all the party hits for the crowd on the dance floor.
