Inside Sunderland’s survival plan with two more transfers targeted

Despite spending £132m on new signings, Black Cats manager Regis Le Bris still wants more reinforcements

Sunderland are targeting two more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Then, perhaps, they can take a deep breath.

The Black Cats have already welcomed 11 new arrivals to the Stadium of Light this summer, a recruitment drive that explains why nerves mix with giddy excitement on the eve of their return to the Premier League.

The noises in recruitment circles at the start of the window were that Sunderland, of the promoted clubs, would be the ones “having a go” and so it has proved.

£132m spent – just £12m less than Real Madrid – has reshaped a team that will bear little resemblance to the one that staged an epic Wembley comeback to earn promotion in May.

Regis Le Bris is not ruling out bringing more new signings (Photo: Getty)

They needed it. Sunderland were good in the first half of last season but perhaps it was a blessing in disguise that they fell away before the successful play-off campaign.

“It left no-one in any doubt that changes were needed, whichever way the season went,” one insider told The i Paper.

Premier League money has been transformative.

Promotion has allowed Sunderland to turbocharge their project, which pivoted to talent identification and risk taking when sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was appointed in 2020.

Alongside new players, this summer has seen further investment in data and recruitment infrastructure.

Sources suggest head of player recruitment Stuart Harvey – something of an unsung hero in the transformation of the club – is “never out of airport lounges” and can take much of the credit for embedding Sunderland in the South American market.

But appointing former Roma and Nice director of football Florent Ghisolfi has definitely moved the club’s recruitment up a level, his contacts book unlocking markets and possible deals that Sunderland wouldn’t have been able to broker without him.

The i Paper understands that the canny Ghisolfi has already begun working on transfers for next summer, with “exciting players” on their radar if they can survive this first season back in the top flight.

It is not a given considering the sheer amount of churn at the club.

They have a generous start – West Ham this weekend before a trip to Burnley and a home fixture against Brentford ahead of the international break – but integrating all the new signings represents a big job for Regis Le Bris.

“We’ll see,” he said of any further incomings. “We still have one, two or three positions to reinforce. It depends on the market.”

No-one really knows what to expect, other than a magnificent atmosphere at a sold-out Stadium of Light on Saturday.

In Le Bris they have a coach whose polite, affable demeanour conceals a ruthless streak.

He has been a driving force behind the pace of change, fully aware that Sunderland needed upgrades throughout the squad to fulfil their short-term ambition of becoming an established Premier League club.

Of the 11 new arrivals, the key one is undoubtedly Granit Xhaka, who was officially announced as the new club captain on Thursday.

One insider who has watched Sunderland extensively in pre-season predicted that he would “be worth 10 points this season” and he was imperious in their penultimate summer friendly against Augsburg. His leadership and authority will be key.

Starts against West Ham are also expected for new goalkeeper Robin Roefs, signed in the summer from NEC, winger Simon Adingra, bought from Brighton, and versatile midfielder Noah Sadiki, formerly of Union SG. Much hope is also invested in £30m club record signing Habib Diarra from Strasbourg.

Of those who have survived promotion, Dan Ballard and Trai Hume will hold together the defence while scoring goals – Sunderland’s strikeforce looks light, despite the club not seeking another forward – will fall to Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor and loan signing Marc Guiu.

Guiu has temporarily joined from Chelsea, who the Black Cats enjoy increasingly cordial relations with, and the Blues have high hopes for him. Sunderland probably need him to live up to them.