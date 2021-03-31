Intense Rise of GBV Cases Due To Covid 19: Musasa Project

By Lissah Munoti

Rotina also said that the media sector should do better and improve the reports on GBV so that awareness is raised to victims of gender-based violence.

“An increase of GBV cases has been noted during the pandemic coupled with poverty, economic stress” she said.

Musasa project recorded about 20 000cases in 2019 but however in 2020 they recorded over 40 000 cases.

Mafume further stated that they also work with men’s organisations like Padare to fight against GBV, they also work hand in hand with communities and engaging in local leadership encouraging women to realise their importance.

Musasa project is working on engaging policymakers, a bill on mandatory sentence to rape, counseling and providing support to victims of gender-based violence.