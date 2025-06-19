Inter Miami vs Porto LIVE: Club World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
Porto, meanwhile had their own goalkeeper to thank in their meeting with Palmeiras. Claudio Ramos – deputising for Diogo Costa – made a series of fine saves to frustrate the Brazilian side and ensure the Portuguese outfit earned a valuable point, though a much improved performance from an attacking perspective is expected tonight. Follow all the action LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Source link