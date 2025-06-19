23
13
40
8
24
31
30
49
14
18
2
33
1
10
29
34
46
20
38
15
5
11
35
16
39
4
43
44
32
48
25
3
37
22
9
26
Inter Miami vs Porto LIVE: Club World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Inter Miami vs Porto LIVE: Club World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-06-19Last Updated: 2025-06-19
322 Less than a minute


Porto, meanwhile had their own goalkeeper to thank in their meeting with Palmeiras. Claudio Ramos – deputising for Diogo Costa – made a series of fine saves to frustrate the Brazilian side and ensure the Portuguese outfit earned a valuable point, though a much improved performance from an attacking perspective is expected tonight. Follow all the action LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!


Source link

2025-06-19Last Updated: 2025-06-19
322 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

2023-08-14
Lauren James: Lionesses captain Millie Bright says squad will rally round defender after red card

Lauren James: Lionesses captain Millie Bright says squad will rally round defender after red card

2023-08-08
RC Lens boss makes Arsenal admission as he sets out plan for Champions League upset

RC Lens boss makes Arsenal admission as he sets out plan for Champions League upset

2023-10-02
Mikel Arteta makes Arsenal claim as he speaks on Chido Obi to Manchester United move

Mikel Arteta makes Arsenal claim as he speaks on Chido Obi to Manchester United move

2025-03-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo